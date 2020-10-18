1/1
Brice H. Roberts
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Brice Roberts
Gunnison, Utah
Brice H. Roberts of Gunnison, Utah, loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather passed away October 15, 2020 at home in Gunnison Utah. He was born January 31, 1931 in Gunnison to Howard and Grace Valera Larsen Roberts.
Brice married Shirley S. Sorensen on November 10, 1948 in Centerfield Utah. They had 3 sons together. She preceded him in death, May 28, 2009.
Brice's greatest love was Shirley, his boys, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends with whom he loved traveling camping and just being together.
Brice was an avid horseman and rancher. He knew how to do almost anything and do it well. He was a big supporter of his small community where he participated in and gave back to the Search and Rescue, the Riding Club, 4-H and even was named King Cowboy in 1994.
Brice is survived by his son, Greg H Roberts, Gunnison; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Roberts (Bartley) Jensen, Centerfield; sister Una Lowe, SLC; grandchildren: Jeremey Randy Roberts, Brandy Roberts (Nathan) Shaver, Brett (Christy) Jacobson, Kurtis (Kim) Jensen, Chad Roberts, Darin (Dawn) Roberts, Rachelle Roberts (Jamie) Satterfield; 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Also preceded in death by his parents; sons: Randy Brice Roberts and Brad Arley Roberts.
Graveside services and interment will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Family and close friends can attend the viewing that day from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Centerfield Ward Chapel. In keeping in line with current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees at the church should wear a mask and practice social distancing. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Brice's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Centerfield Ward Chapel
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gunnison City Cemetery
October 17, 2020
You were my only brother .We did many things together growing up on the farm.I will miss talking to you on your Birthday.I will see you again someday. Love your sister Una
Una Lowe
Sister
