Brigitte Hoffman Grow
06/20/1944 - 07/31/2019
Her layover on earth has come to an end. Brigitte was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany on June 20, 1944 to Kunigunde Hoffman. She was raised in Germany until she immigrated to the US at 17. She married Dee Wardle and had 2 children, Peggy and Troy. After their divorce, she married Vernon Grow and had 5 children, Michele, Derrick, Michael, Jeffery and Jason. They were happily married for 52 years until Vernon passed in 2016. She worked at Marianne's Delicatessen until she had the chance at 45 years to be a flight attendant for American Airlines. She spent the next 20 years enjoying flying all around the world. After her retirement in 2010, she spent 9 years with her many family members and friends. Brigitte was such a fun person to be around - she even frequently used the word "funny" when kidding around, she lived it as well. She loved to smile and laugh and she loved shopping. She raised a beautiful family, who she loved dearly. She was strong and hardworking, and a comforter to many. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. Oh, how she will be missed. Preceded in death by her son, Troy; parents; sister, Christina; grandson, Ryan; and husband, Vernon. A gathering will held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a funeral service at 3:00pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. Interment will follow at Wanship City Cemetery, Wanship, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019