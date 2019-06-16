|
Brith Irene Dean
1949 - 2019
Brith Irene Dean reunited with her parents in heaven on June 5, 2019, after being loved to death by her family and friends. Brith was born August 22, 1949 to Haakon and Mary Jensen in Salt Lake City, UT. She married Robert Dean on March 27, 1970, later divorced.
Brith is survived by her siblings, Anne and Brent, 6 children, Lara (Sam), Jenny, Carie (Ron), Amy (Dan), Eric (Emily), and Emily (Olivier), 7 grandchildren Olivia, Nina, Adam, Maya, Anthony, Liam and Jack, and two beloved pets, Mogalie and Lita. Preceded in death by parents Haakon and Mary Jensen.
In Brith's honor, please perform a random act of kindness, read a book with a child, then give yourself a playful spanking.
Viewing to be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 am at the LDS Foothill 6th Ward at 2215 E. Roosevelt Ave., SLC and services to follow at 1 pm. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery following service.
For full obituary and online condolences please see www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019