Brittany Elizabeth Brown Donaldson
1985 ~ 2020
Our beautiful sweet beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend returned home on July 15, 2020 to be with her father in heaven after a courageous battle with lung disease.
Brittany was born to Cody & Beverly Brown on August 14, 1985, she is survived by older brothers Cody (Chaylynne) Brown Jr, & Tristan (Chyanne) Brown (her brothers were the only ones ever allowed to tease her) and sister Aubrey Carstenson. Brittany met the love of her life & became Mrs. Donaldson on June 16, 2007 when she married Jeffery Wallace Donaldson, Jeff and Britt brought a beautiful daughter Lilly Jessica Donaldson into this world on March 25, 2008, then on March 30, 2011 they introduced a handsome son Jace James Donaldson. Brittany is also survived by honorary brother Austin Kunz, and sister Jasmine Delacruz and father in law Dave Donaldson, mother in law Judy (Bryce) Mangum, brother in laws Jason (Felicia) Dechambeau and Justin (Lisa Lee) Donaldson, sister in law Erin (Orlando) Echeverria, grandparents Myrt Powers, Wally & Penny Donaldson and Ronald & Fern Hutter, nieces and nephews Destany, Chloee, Zandrea, Aeris, Kye, Fabian, Maya, Harley, Ryder, Brody, Nellie, Lexie, Kennedy, Lucia, and many Uncles, Aunts, cousins and friends that she adored.
Brittany was preceded in death by grandparents Richard Powers, Dale & Nita Brown, Gwen Donaldson, Veleea Crowther, Nyle Mangum and cousin Jessica Miller.
Brittany's gorgeous smile, laugh and personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 @11:00 am at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah 84047, viewings will be held Wednesday between 6:00 & 8:00 pm and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will follow the service at West Jordan Cemetery, 7800 South 1300 West.
Face coverings are mandatory at the Mortuary & recommended at the Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com