|
|
I am profoundly saddened to announce that my wife and best friend, Brittany, finished her mortal journey last Friday evening (2/21/2020). We are missing her already and will miss her more. To know her, was to love her. She radiated everything good, she glowed. She brought great strength and peace to those around her. She was an amazing mother - always striving to be better. Her love for Tanner and Jackson was supreme. She was a perfect companion. Her great sense of humor, amazing smile, and deep love for her family will always be remembered. She was always seeking out those in need and reaching out to lift up others. We wanted to be better just being around her. We look forward to being reunited again with her someday. Families are forever. Love, Dan
Brittany is survived by her husband, Dan; sons, Tanner and Jackson; parents, Brian and Jayne Farr; siblings, Jana (Cameron) Scott, Justin (Andrea) Farr, Erin Farr, Kellie Farr; parents in-law, Dennis and Dixie Pulsipher; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the North Salt Lake Legacy Stake Center, 954 West 1100 North, where a viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and also Saturday morning 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to services.
Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020