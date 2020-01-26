|
|
Brooke Leah Spackman
1995-2020
Brooke Leah Spackman passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Wednesday, January 22. Survived by her parents Bryan and Crystal Spackman, her older sister Ali Spackman, Uncle Mitch and Aunt Karen Spackman, Aunt Sydney (Spackman) and Uncle Rick Perry, Aunt Debbie and Uncle Bob Wheeler, her many cousins, and her loving boyfriend Adam Litzo. Brooke was welcomed home by her (deceased) grandparents: Marge and Earl Spackman, Muriel and John Tyrer, and her Heavenly Father.
Brooke graduated from Brighton H.S. in 2013 and attended S.L.C.C. She worked at Teleperformance. She loved singing, dogs, and cars. Brooke had a big loving heart, and we will all miss her extended heartfelt hugs that ended with, "I love you."
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 28 from 6-8 pm at the LDS Church on the corner of 2301 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights. Funeral services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive on Wednesday, January 29 at 11 am. with a viewing 1 hour prior. Interment at the gravesite will follow the service. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020