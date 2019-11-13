Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salt Lake Masonic Temple
650 E. South Temple
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Salt Lake Masonic Temple
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Olivet Cemetery
1342 E. 500 South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Betts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Betts Obituary
Bruce Richard Betts
In Loving Memory
Bruce Betts passed away November 10, 2019, from esophageal cancer at the age of 69.
Services will be Friday, 11/15/19 at Salt Lake Masonic Temple (650 E. South Temple); visit with the family from 6:00-7:00 PM, service at 7PM. Gravesite service will be, Saturday, 11/16/19 10AM at Mt Olivet Cemetery (1342 E. 500 South).
Refer to Holbrook Mortuary for full obituary: https://www.holbrookmortuary.com/notices
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -