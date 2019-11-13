|
|
Bruce Richard Betts
In Loving Memory
Bruce Betts passed away November 10, 2019, from esophageal cancer at the age of 69.
Services will be Friday, 11/15/19 at Salt Lake Masonic Temple (650 E. South Temple); visit with the family from 6:00-7:00 PM, service at 7PM. Gravesite service will be, Saturday, 11/16/19 10AM at Mt Olivet Cemetery (1342 E. 500 South).
Refer to Holbrook Mortuary for full obituary: https://www.holbrookmortuary.com/notices
