1947 ~ 2019
Bruce passed away in his home on June 16th, 2019 in Boulder City, Nevada.
Born on June 4th, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Helen and D. Mansel Smith. He graduated in 1972 from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education. He had jobs in sales and as a draftsman, but his true passion was his career as a music teacher. He was devout to his LDS faith and generously served his community. There are so many words that describe Bruce: compassionate, intelligent, loving, musician, astronomer, teacher, builder, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Bruce spent his life sharing his love of music and the outdoors. From going on family camping trips and expeditions on the tote-gote, constructing a mini-geodesic dome to watch the stars, to giving music lessons and impromptu jam sessions wherever he went.
He was extremely devoted to his family, being the caretaker of his terminally ill wife, Dianna, for over a decade and always being there to help build planter boxes, castle beds, toy airplanes or any other crazy contraption, especially if it was with one of his grandsons.
Bruce is preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Anne Smith, and wife, Dianna Slenning Smith. Survived by his siblings: Baird, Alexandria, VA, Donna Smith Anselmo, Pleasanton, CA, Patricia E. Smith, Heber, UT and Lucy Smith Horton, Lees Summit, MO; former wife Sandra E. Smith, SLC, UT; his children; Dave Smith (and Emily), Tamara S. Duncan (and Smith) and Michele Jones (and S. Matthew) and his grandsons: Isaac and Monro.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in SLC, UT on July 27th at 1:00pm followed by an Open House to celebrate Bruce. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 4, 2019