Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
The Memorial House in Memory Grove
375 Canyon Road
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Bruce Craig Solomon


1949 - 2019
Bruce Craig Solomon Obituary
1949 ~ 2019
Bruce Craig Solomon, was born March 15, 1949, to fulfill an incandescent destiny. By the time Agent Orange finally took him on July 29, 2019, he had brightened thousands of hearts and minds. The world seems darker without his passion for laughter, sports and music. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Allred Solomon, his four children: Denise Sanchez (Tony), Layla Hardy (Todd), Jeff Solomon (Jen) and Laurie Long (Russ), fourteen beautiful grandchildren and siblings: Sherlyn Beatty, Georgia Mounteer, Gordon Solomon, and Kathy Hancey. He loved his family, his many friends, his students and his clients. A memorial service will be held at The Memorial House in Memory Grove in Salt Lake City (375 Canyon Road) on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 am. Read the full obituary and leave messages at: www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
