Bruce D. Keemer

1954 ~ 2020

Bruce Douglas Keemer (age 65), our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, and disciple of Jesus Christ, graduated from mortality on November 30, 2020. Bruce was born on Dec. 6, 1954, in Montreal, Canada to Jessie A. (Scott) and Richard J. Keemer. They moved to Utah from Canada when he was 10 years old. He attended East high school where he lettered in wrestling and loved hanging out with his friends. He always remembered his friends and relished all the friendships he built over the years. He is a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was called to serve his mission in California. He absolutely loved his mission because he always loved sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved to study his scriptures and he made it a daily priority. He loved His Savior. He was always willing to help everyone, no matter the project. He was a happy, friendly spirit who gave unselfishly to others. He loved all his children, their spouses, and especially his grandchildren. He served in all the auxiliaries of the church, and happily accepted all assignments with zest. He willingly served in the Navy and enjoyed doing so. Bruce is survived by his devoted and loving wife Marsha G. Keemer; his seven children Ayron (Dekon) Bakker, Tyler (Nikki) Keemer, Ashlee (Bob) Benjamin, Lauren Keemer, Sandy (Brian) Christensen, Brian (Marcie) Iverson, and Brett Iverson; his beloved grandchildren Kylee, Wyatt, Phoebe, Sophie, Naomi, Brady, Aspen, Cypress, Hawthorn, Hazel, Bennen, Annabelle, Camden, Alton, Oliver, Annie, Ruth, and Elsie Joy; and by his only sister Heather (John) Mafi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James W. Keemer, and an awesome young nephew Jordyn Saunders. Due to limitations from the pandemic, we will hold a graveside service for the immediate family only on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. We look forward to greeting friends and family at a celebration for Bruce when it is safe to gather again. Many thanks to all of you who have provided us with so much love, prayers and support. We are truly grateful for you. If you so choose, in lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Graveside services will be held at the Orem City Cemetery (1520 North 800 East, Orem UT).



