|
|
Bruce Elliott Coke
March 3, 1930 - July 25, 2019
Bruce Elliott Coke - Our Loving Father, Husband and Papa left us peacefully 07/25/2019 and is now reunited with our beautiful mother, the love and light of his life and wife of 67 years, Nancy Coke. Dad was born on 03/03/1930 to William Harrison Coke and Elsie Cora Coke. He grew up in Pocatello Idaho and enjoyed singing, quickly becoming an accomplished Opera and stage singer by the age of 17 (because Mom loved singing and he always wanted to be near her). He loved hunting ducks and geese, buck deer, pheasants and all types of fishing, which he passed on to his children. He loved fishing many places but grew to appreciate Alaska, fortunate to go on fishing trips there many times over the years, most all with Mom and Randy's family. He also picked up the game of golf in his 40's and enjoyed many rounds at Hidden Valley Country Club with his family and friends during his almost 40 years as a member. Dad enjoyed many summers in a large cabin on Payette Lake in McCall Idaho, always a strong believer in family vacations. He was a devoted father, husband and mentor to many. He graduated from Pocatello High School followed by Idaho State University where he participated on their boxing team. Thereafter he attended Law School at the University of Utah where he graduated cum laude. He was a brilliant attorney and a leader by example. He was a partner in the Law firm of Nygaard, Coke and Vincent for over 40 years until he retired in 2001 spending his last 25 years practicing with partners including his oldest son who continues the law firm's practice. Integrity was of utmost importance in his life and a trait which he worked to pass on to his children : "Remember who you are"; were words he would often relay to each us when we were "going out" or participating in activities away from home. He will never know the affect those words had on each of us. He was a source of strength, courage, comfort and extreme wisdom. He was respected by all and truly loved by those few that really knew him. He typically rooted for and supported the underdog in all matters. He is survived by his daughter's Cindy Montgomery(Rick), Karen Sund(John) and his two son's Randy Coke(Vicki) and Dan Coke(Karlee). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at the Hidden Valley Country Club (11820 South Highland Drive) on Saturday August 10th from 6pm to 7pm(semi-formal program) and 7pm to 9pm for mingling, laughing, sharing, maybe a little crying and celebrating the life of dad.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019