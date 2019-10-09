|
Bruce Willis Hunt
1950 ~ 2019
Bruce Willis Hunt was born on March 6, 1950 to Stanley Ray Hunt and Mary Louise Willis Hunt in Saint Anthony, Idaho, the oldest of nine children. In spite of a congenital heart defect he was an active child who especially loved swimming. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Hawaii. After his mission Bruce met and married Jane Hart on March 23, 1973 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised seven children. Bruce had a generous heart and an open home. He and Jane welcomed many friends into their family.
Bruce died of congestive heart failure, surrounded by his loved ones, on October 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Jane, step-mother Joyce Palmer Hunt, siblings Doug (Linda) Hunt,
Shirley (Paul) Williams, Lloyd (Tina) Hunt, Robert (Judy) Hunt, Charles (Amparo) Hunt, Julie (Patrick) Lein, Susan
(All an) Campbell, Beverly (Rob) Jafek. He is also survived by his children Stephanie (Fred) Hunzeker, Lillian
(Matthew) Scoville, Louise (Danny) McCleve, Hazen (Ruth) Hunt, Gordon (Krystal) Hunt, Sarah (Jess) Bird, Eliza (Dan) Lake, 22 grandchildren, and dozens of "adopted" family members.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct 12th at 10:00 am at the LDS Church on 3084 S 8400 W, Magna UT. Visitation: Friday Oct 11th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S, and Oct 12th, 9:00 - 9:45 am prior to the service. For full obituary: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019