1/2
Bruce James Parsons OD
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce James Parsons, OD
1922 ~ 2020
Bruce James Parsons' heart finally failed on November 27, at age 97. He was born on December 24, 1922 to Beatrice Rordame Parsons and Percy James Parsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beatrice Green Daniels and Marjorie Shores.
Bruce met Thelma Bagnell when they were both attending the University of Utah. They married in 1950 and raised four children; Cheryl Ann Marzec, Wendy Jean ParsonsBaker, Craig Bruce, and Vaughn James and made their home in Murray.
Bruce spent his entire career in the field of optometrics. His interest piqued when he worked for Dr. Hessel N. Rushmere OD. Hessel taught him to grind eyeglass lenses, manufacture glasses, and opened the world of optometry to him. This experience prompted him to attend the University of Utah and go on to the University of California at Berkeley where he earned his doctorate in optometry in 1949. He returned to Murray, opened Murray Vision Center, and maintained his practice until he retired. Bruce also served the Utah State Prison as their optometrist for many years.
Bruce was always active. He was a charter member of the Murray Rotary Club and its first president. He was also a member of the Jaycees. Bruce and Thelma were active with the Wasatch Mountain Club.
Viewing will be at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, at 4760 S. State, Murray, Tuesday 1 December, from 6:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to the Utah Food Bank in this time of Covid-19.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved