Bruce James Parsons, OD
1922 ~ 2020
Bruce James Parsons' heart finally failed on November 27, at age 97. He was born on December 24, 1922 to Beatrice Rordame Parsons and Percy James Parsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beatrice Green Daniels and Marjorie Shores.
Bruce met Thelma Bagnell when they were both attending the University of Utah. They married in 1950 and raised four children; Cheryl Ann Marzec, Wendy Jean ParsonsBaker, Craig Bruce, and Vaughn James and made their home in Murray.
Bruce spent his entire career in the field of optometrics. His interest piqued when he worked for Dr. Hessel N. Rushmere OD. Hessel taught him to grind eyeglass lenses, manufacture glasses, and opened the world of optometry to him. This experience prompted him to attend the University of Utah and go on to the University of California at Berkeley where he earned his doctorate in optometry in 1949. He returned to Murray, opened Murray Vision Center, and maintained his practice until he retired. Bruce also served the Utah State Prison as their optometrist for many years.
Bruce was always active. He was a charter member of the Murray Rotary Club and its first president. He was also a member of the Jaycees. Bruce and Thelma were active with the Wasatch Mountain Club.
Viewing will be at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, at 4760 S. State, Murray, Tuesday 1 December, from 6:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to the Utah Food Bank in this time of Covid-19.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.