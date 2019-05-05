Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Passey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce L. Passey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce L. Passey Obituary
In Loving Memory
Bruce L. Passey passed away on April 24th 2019, he was the loving husband of Candice and Father of two Sons. It was Bruce's wish to donate his body to the University of Utah School of Medicine for the purpose of advancing medical science. Bruce is preceded in death by his Mother Karma Passey and his Father Hal G Passey and Brother Richard Passey. Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years Candice R Passey, his two Sons Shane (Tiffany) and Brian (Michelle), 7 Grandchildren two Brothers and their Wives.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.