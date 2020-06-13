Bruce Robert Austin
March 10, 1932 ~ June 8, 2020
I was born March 10, 1932 in Midvale, Utah to Eva Leone Turner Austin Denning and Raoul Emery Austin. I never knew my father; he died in a traffic accident in 1945. I was raised on my maternal grandparents' farm in Bluffdale, Utah and graduated from Jordan High School class of 1950.
Married Leora Maren Hemmingsen from Lark, Utah on June 10, 1952 and together we raised three sons in Rose Park.
I worked various jobs until 1955 when, on a whim, I took the exam for the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). I was accepted on September 10, 1955 and served for over 26 years. I worked in various areas of investigative and patrol assignments attaining the rank of Sargent. I retired from SLCPD in 1982 and accepted a position with Mr. L.S. Skaggs, CEO of American Stores as a chauffeur and bodyguard.
In 1991 I took a job with Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation at the fee station in Millcreek Canyon working summers and spending winters in Mesa, AZ. I retired for good in 2005.
I am survived by my wife Leora, sons: Randy (Gloria), Todd (Colette) and Jedd (Raquel). Four grandchildren: Samantha (Ryan), Chad (Kristen), Sydney and Cy. Our fifth granddaughter Cassidy was lost to a tragic accident in 2001. And two great grandchildren Milo and Weslie.
Since I hated funerals and viewings, there will be none. A family celebration will be held in the meadow at First Water in Millcreek Canyon at a later date.
It was a great life!
Special thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and extra special thanks to the hospice care team at Community Nursing Services (CNS). Joelle, Rita, John, Craig, Clever and Dr. Anna Beck please accept our heartfelt thanks. You are outstanding healthcare providers.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.