1952 ~ 2020
Bruce W. Mitchell, 67 of Heber Valley, UT passed away on March 9th 2020. Born on April 21, 1952 to Gail & Montez Mitchell. Bruce graduated from Granger Highschool in 1971. Bruce loved training horses, messenger pigeons, and his beloved Labradors. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bruce is survived by his wife Stella Danel Mitchell, his children: Stephanie (Bandon), Mike (Karlie), Brandi (Ralph), Krystal; also, his 7 grandchildren and Siblings: Jay (Lynda) Mitchell & Kevin (Coleen) Mitchell. He is preceded in death by both his parents Gail & Montez Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020