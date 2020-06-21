Bryan Duane Rowe
1968 ~ 2020
Bryan Duane Rowe passed peacefully from ALS on June 8, 2020 at the age of 51. He was born on October 10, 1968 to Duane Rowe and Rose Peterson. Bryan's brother, Kevin, was born 22 months later. After his parents divorced, his father married Linda Brown. They made Sandpoint, ID their home. Bryan graduated from Sandpoint High. Bryan served in the Army for four years in Germany, Iraq and Turkey. He then studied furniture and woodworking for four years at Anderson Art Ranch in Snowmass, CO. This laid a foundation for him to develop into a master artisan of furniture design and woodworking. Bryan created an extensive body of work that spans coast to coast. He discovered his true home at Camper Reparadise as a design project manager and woodshop lead. He restored Airstream and vintage trailers adding his unique attention to detail. Bryan's happiness came from anything that included his friends - mountain biking, snowboarding, camping or drinking fine tequila. Bryan lived his life to the fullest and ignored ALS. He spent most of 2018-2019 travelling and doing exactly what he wanted. Bryan is survived by his father Duane; stepmother Linda; his mother Rose Peterson (Karmin); his brother Kevin (Mirjana); his wife Kim Olmore; his canine companion Elsie; his nephew Kalen; his grandmother Bernice; his uncle Merrill (Christie); his uncle Larry; his aunt Kathy (Bob) and many cousins. A thank-you to Bryan's amazing team at the SLC Veteran's Administration Hospital.
A Celebration of BRowe will be held in SLC, UT. Details to follow.
In Remembrance: Bryan has requested you plant a tree to replace the ones used to create his beautiful woodwork.
To learn more about Bryan, his unique craftsmanship, his photography, and a glimpse in to an amazing, joyful and kind-hearted man, visit BryanRowe.com.
Thank-you for your service, Mr. Rowe. You are greatly loved!
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.