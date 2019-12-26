Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Midvale East 4th ward
87 East 7100 South
Midvale, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Midvale East 4th ward
87 East 7100 South
Midvale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Midvale East 4th ward
87 East 7100 South
Midvale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Louise Carroll


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Louise Carroll Obituary
Bryan Louis Carroll
2/10/1961 ~12/22/2019
Bryan Louis Carroll, 58, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 of respiratory failure in his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Bryan was born on February 10, 1961 to Glenn and Carol Jean Carroll. As a little boy, Bryan was as energetic and adventurous as they come. At the age of 18, his need for adventure led him to a cliff diving accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.
He married his nurse, Nedra Hall, on March 5, 1980 for time and all eternity. He then graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Bryan is the father of two children and the grandfather of six grandchildren, with one on the way.
Bryan worked for the Utah Center for Assistive Technology and as a board member for the Utah Independent Living Center. While working as an Assistive Technology Specialist, being quadriplegic allowed him to relate to his disabled clients, as well as motivate them to live their lives to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, Bryan would appreciate donations to the Utah Independent Living Center (https://uilc.org/en/donate)
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Midvale East 4th ward, 87 East 7100 South in Midvale at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing at the church Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday morning from 11:45-12:45, prior to the services. For full obituary and share online condolences visit: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -