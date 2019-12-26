|
|
Bryan Louis Carroll
2/10/1961 ~12/22/2019
Bryan Louis Carroll, 58, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 of respiratory failure in his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Bryan was born on February 10, 1961 to Glenn and Carol Jean Carroll. As a little boy, Bryan was as energetic and adventurous as they come. At the age of 18, his need for adventure led him to a cliff diving accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.
He married his nurse, Nedra Hall, on March 5, 1980 for time and all eternity. He then graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Bryan is the father of two children and the grandfather of six grandchildren, with one on the way.
Bryan worked for the Utah Center for Assistive Technology and as a board member for the Utah Independent Living Center. While working as an Assistive Technology Specialist, being quadriplegic allowed him to relate to his disabled clients, as well as motivate them to live their lives to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, Bryan would appreciate donations to the Utah Independent Living Center (https://uilc.org/en/donate)
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Midvale East 4th ward, 87 East 7100 South in Midvale at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing at the church Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday morning from 11:45-12:45, prior to the services. For full obituary and share online condolences visit: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019