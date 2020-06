Bryan Wayne Bilanzich1971 ~ 2020On Thursday, May 28, 2020 Bryan Wayne Bilanzich, passed away of a long illness, in Erwin, North Carolina. He was born February 12, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Beverly Mauss and Frank Bilanzich.He is survived by his mother Beverly Mauss, daughter Tara (Calvin) Liles, son Ty (Megan) Bilanzich. He was the youngest of five brothers, Frank (Lorilyn), Mark (Laura), Chris (Michelle), and Tim Bilanzich. Many nieces, nephews and close family members.Bryan enjoyed working on cars, fishing, gardening and camping.He was preceded in death by father Frank Bilanzich and Stepfather Raymond Mauss.Due to COVID-19, graveside services for family only.