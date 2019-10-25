|
1953 ~ 2019
Bryce L. King, 66, of North Salt Lake, Utah passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 being full of faith and fearlessly confronting the pancreatic cancer which invaded his body. Bryce was born in American Falls, Idaho in 1953, the third of eight children born to Howard L. King and Bonnie Rae (Hull) Anderson. He grew up in Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls Senior High School in June 1971. Bryce and Barbara Ann Hone were married in June 1977 in the Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho and had three children, Jeffrey Howard King, Jayne Leigh King and Kevin Sterling King. They divorced in October 1992. Bryce married Lucinda Ann Dove in November 1997 in the Mount Timpanogos Temple in Utah and had a son, T. Marshall King. Bryce graduated from Brigham Young University in December 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Bryce enjoyed a career in banking and finance that allowed him to live in many places: Idaho, Utah, Arizona, California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and to travel to a number of foreign countries. Playing basketball was a favorite sport when he was young and continued to be a preferred way to work out stress for many years. Bryce was a man of many talents. Whether playing the piano, catching a salmon, remodeling the bathroom or cooking the family Thanksgiving dinner, Bryce did things with modesty and flair. Bryce was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He served as a missionary in Tokyo, Japan from 1972-74.He served in a number of bishoprics and leadership positions. A truly remarkable man, Bryce was known for his intelligence and dry sense of humor. He was knowledgeable in nearly every subject and always had some interesting connection or fact to add to any topic of conversation. Hard-working, modest, generous and thoughtful, Bryce was found to always put others before himself and lived a Christ centered life. These qualities made him highly sought after as a participant in any project, whether it be family, work, or church related. Finding he had pancreatic cancer, Bryce's life changed dramatically. He inspired many with his words of faith and peace, "'when God closes a door, he opens a window..,' and when the charted path changes it is because of His mercy and His plan and His power." Bryce is survived by his wife, Lucinda Dove King, his children, Jeffrey H. King (Nora), three step-grandchildren, Jayne L. King, Kevin S. King (Patricia), T. Marshall King, his stepmother, Norma King and his siblings, Paul R. King, Blaine King, Janine Scheele, Darrell L. King, Charlene Chabries and Val D. King. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Michael D. King and his parents. Funeral services for Bryce will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 200 Eagleridge Drive, North Salt Lake, Utah. The interment will be immediately after the service at Bountiful City Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral arrangements are by Kramer Family Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019