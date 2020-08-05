1/2
Burdett T. "Bud" Johnson
Burdett "Bud" T. Johnson was born May 1, 1931 to Vernile Independence Johnson and Edna Elizabeth Thompson in Provo, Utah. He married Carol Jean Garfield March 28, 1959. He passed away August 2, 2020.
Bud attended Provo City Schools and graduated from Provo High in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army and spent time in Korea. He worked 43 years for Union Pacific Rail Road retiring as a conductor. He restored vintage cars as a hobby. He was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of Provo Elks Lodge #849.
Bud was survived by his wife, Carol; son, Chris, daughters-in-law, Cindy and Yelambai; grandchildren: Tracy (Corby), Bryce (Kenni), Brandon, Henry and Dana; and great-grandchildren: Hanna, Weston, Hailey, Kate, Kayli, Ryder, Wyatt Buddy and Myles. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Burdett Weston and Dale Trent; sister, Beth and brothers, KV and Gary.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, reach out to friends or help someone in need.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Provo City Cemetery
