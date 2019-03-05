Home

Burnis L. Kelley


5,1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
March 5,1938 ~ February 22,2019
Kelley passed away at his home in Holiday, Utah on February 22, at 8am.
He is survived by his 3 daughters,Elizabeth, Linda,Kim-(Rich), 3 Grandchildren,Rick,Keith, Tanya, and their spouses.,
4 Great GrandChildren,Madalyn, Damian Emmersyn and Mia.His sister Donna, and many nieces and nephews.
Kelley was a Pressman at the Newspaper Agency Corporation for better than 40 years.He was a active sportsman who loved fishing, boating, hunting, and motorcycles,He came to Utah from California and fell in love with the state.He will be missed by all that knew him including his best Friends, Van Childs( Margie)
Memorial Services will be held at a later date
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
