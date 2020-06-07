Burton L. Gordon
In Loving Memory
Burton L. Gordon, 94, died June 3, 2020 in his home in Florida. He was holding hands with his beloved wife Elaine, nee Levington, until the end. Burton was born and raised in Chicago, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy ('45) and a Master's Degree in Business Administration ('48). He began his career at his family's Chicago-based department store, Gordon's. In 1964 he founded the Columbia National Bank of Chicago, which he ran for 32 years as Chairman and CEO. He served on many boards both corporate and philanthropic around the world. Among them were the Utah Symphony and Opera, the Gastrointestinal Research Foundation, Evans Furs and Mid Town Bank of Chicago. He was a member of the Standard Club of Chicago for over 60 years where both his daughters were married. He also enjoyed memberships at Bryn Mawr Country Club and the Country Club of Salt Lake City. In 1950 he married Elaine, the love of his life. They were married for over 70 years. Together they built warm and welcoming homes in Chicago, Sundance, and later Deer Valley, and developed a large, loving, and wacky group of friends around the world. Throughout their lives they traveled to cities in over 50 countries, including some of Burton's favorites: Paris, Mumbai, Phuket, Saint-Tropez, and Sydney. Burton was an avid skier, he loved live music, and he enjoyed sailing. Most of all, he cherished any moment, mundane or extravagant, he spent with Elaine. Burton was a loving father to Mindy (Mark) Field and Jennifer Wolf; fond brother of Myrna (late Robert) Somerstein; cherished grandfather of Samantha (Jeffrey) Reemer, Amanda (Jordan) Reed, Alex (Lilah) Wolf, and Joey (Kaely) Wolf; and loving great-grandfather to Madelyn and Blake Reemer and Lizzie and Max Reed. The extended Gordon family is endlessly grateful to Vincent and Lianne Llamas, Gerardo Gonzalez, Ana Zepeda, Adriana Rojas, Teresa Hernandez, and David and Vicky Gaither for their tireless and loving care for Burton in his final years. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala: crhg.givesmart.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.