Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
2125 East Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
2125 East Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
Byron Deon Criddle


1934 - 2020
Byron Deon Criddle Obituary
Byron Deon Criddle
1934~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Byron Deon Criddle, 85, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Deon was born on November 23, 1934 in Logan, Utah to Wayne Delbert Criddle and Erma Ellen Sheffield.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17th at 11:00 at 2125 East Evergreen Avenue, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held before the services at the same location from 10:00- 10:45. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
