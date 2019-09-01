|
|
Byron J. "Buck" Rogers
1941-2019
Born May 16,1941to June Afton Rogers and Ray Byron Rogers. Raised in the Highland Park area and graduated with the first class of Highland High School 1958-59. Served six years in the National Guard. Worked various jobs and retired from Utah Power and Light in 1998, after 30 years of service, where he met his soulmate and companion of 38 years, Mary Lynnette Rogers. They were married on December 13, 1986, in Kauai, Hawaii. They enjoyed many years of love and companionship together. I spent many hours in my second home, The Birdcage Lounge, where I had many friends. Special thanks to Dave Benson, Jim, and Annalee Walton, Bob and Lind Johnson, Francis Klein for their enduring friendship.
He is survived by loving wife Lynnette Rogers, her children Carrie, Craig, Mark (Cheri), Stacey, Scott (deceased), grandson "sidekick" Chris (Brynn), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Hello and Goodbye.
The Buck stops here.
Happy trails to you until we meet again
ALOHA
P.S. Don't smoke you might croak
Etc. Etc. Etc.
A celebration of life will be held on September 4, 2019, from
6:00pm-8: 00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S Highland Drive Salt Lake 84106
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019