1988 ~ 2019
Caitlin was born January 8, 1988 to Gary and Sue Berg. She took her life August 17, 2019. Caitlin is now free and we, her family and friends, are left to remember the amazing artist (the Sneaker Paintings), sportswoman, intuitive cook and animal lover that she was. She leaves her mother, sister Cicely, niece and nephew, and many cousins. Caitlin, Cicely, and cousins on both sides spent many wonderful summers together. Predeceased by her loving father. Consider donations in her name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), UT or the Fourth Street Clinic.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019