Callie Ann Ewell Esparza
1966 - 2020
Callie Ann Esparza (Ewell), 53 of Salt Lake City, Utah, gained her wings on November 3, 2020.
Born on December 7, 1966 to Darrell and Mavis Ewell, Callie has joined their open arms on the other side. She attended South Summit High School, Class of 1985, and was active in dance and cheerleading. As a young child she excelled in figure skating and was invited to the Junior Olympics. She was creative, loved gardening and planting flowers, singing to her music, her two doggies Tessie Love and Sammie Knuckles and fishing with family and friends.
Callie is survived by her two daughters, Lexie (Kyle) Davis and Olivia Larsen, her two grandsons Kaden and Nash, her siblings Dale (Pam) Ewell, Chris Gibson, Ted (Gina) Ewell and nieces and nephew. Proceeded in death by her parents Darrell and Mavis, infant sister Dawn and niece Tiffany Runyan. Callie has always had a heart of gold. She would seek the lonely and befriend them, look for the dog no one wanted, take them home and love on them. If you had the pleasure to know her you were blessed for it, She will be missed by so many.
Graveside service will be held for close family and friends Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wasatch Lawns Memorial Park 3401 S. Highland Dr. Millcreek, UT 84106.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to Caws.org in Callie honor an organization near and dear to her heart.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
