Calvin Dale Robinson
1947 ~ 2020
Calvin Robinson, 72, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home after a battle with cancer on February 29, 2020.
Cal was born on December 30, 1947 in Murray, Utah to Dale and Marcella Robinson. He attended Olympus High School where he wrestled and sang in the school choir. He graduated from the University of Utah with degrees in Business and Marketing. He married his high school sweetheart, Vickie Thompson, on September 7, 1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for 52 wonderful years and blessed with nine children, 34 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was an Eagle Scout. He and his wife served a mission from 2012-2014 in the Daybreak area teaching English to members of the Spanish ward. He loved attending the temple with his wife and being with the children in his ward while serving as a nursery leader.
Family meant so much to him, he enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, going four-wheeling, camping, hunting, skiing, boating, and taking family trips to Disneyland and Jeremy Ranch.
Some of his personal interests included attending plays at Hale Center Theater, playing the piano, and spending time in his model train room. He also had a great love of dogs, especially Penny.
Cal owned and operated his own construction business, Cal's Builders, Inc., for 46 years. His love of building started when he built his family home in 1973. His passion for building grew to include remodeling, new construction, development, and real estate.
We will always remember Cal for his willingness and generosity to share his resources and time, not only with his family but everyone he came in contact with.
He is survived by his wife Vickie, children Michelle Wall (Bruce), Matthew (Stephanie), Jared (Kristen), Ryan (Megan), Jeff, Kristin Flack (Brandon), Robert (Amanda), Sarah Timmins. He is also survived by his mother, Marcella, sister Julie Rowell, brothers Doyle (Susan), Greg (Tammy). He is preceded in death by his father Dale, mother- and father-in-law, Robert and Marybelle Thompson, daughter Kimberley, brother-in-law Ted Rowell, son-in-law Nik Timmins.
Funeral services will be held at the Granite Ridge Ward, 9575 South 3100 East on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Viewings will be Friday, March 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. before the funeral.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020