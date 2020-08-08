Calvin Dwain Haacke
1945 ~ 2020
Calvin Dwain Haacke passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in Midvale, Utah on August 6, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born on January 12, 1945 in Alameda, California to Edwin Dwain and Bernice Thompson Haacke. Through his youth he lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Ogden, Utah and Kanab, Utah. He graduated from Kanab High School then attended Weber State College where he met his wife, Gayle Loveland. They were sealed for time and all eternity on September 3, 1964, in the Salt Lake Temple.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in the Sunday School, Elders and High Priest Quorum but his greatest services was as a missionary in the Midvale, Utah Stake Mission with his wife. He worked for 40 years for the Department of Agriculture in the Aerial Photography Lab as a maintenance technician. After retirement he loved to travel with his wife still leaving many unexplored parts of the world. They enjoyed passing time by completing puzzles. Together they raised their family in Midvale, Utah while creating precious memories for all who entered their home.
He is survived by his eternal companion, Gayle Loveland, and his children Patricia (Bert) Gordon of League City, Texas; Wendy (Marc) Sanchez of Grantsville, Utah; Jeremy (Courtney) Haacke of West Jordan, Utah; Aimee (Juan) Pardo of Millcreek, Utah; Chad (Jennifer) Haacke of Hayward, California; Jason (Mandy) Haacke of Woods Cross, Utah; Jennifer (Brent) Davis of Woods Cross, Utah; Corey (Liesl) Haacke of Stansbury Park, Utah; Emily (Chad) Littlewood of Clinton, Utah; as well as 24 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Cleo Crandall, Craig Haacke, Nola Maness, Todd Haacke and Teresa Layton. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Samantha Sanchez.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Goff Mortuary Chapel, 8090 S State Street Midvale. Friends may call at the Goff Mortuary Monday afternoon from 1:00-1:45 pm. Burial will be in the Midvale Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, attendance at the funeral will be limited to family, however, all are welcome to attend the graveside service at Midvale Cemetery at 3:00 pm following the funeral. Masks and social distancing are requested for funeral and graveside attendance. www.goffmortuary.com