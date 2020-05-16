|
|
Calvin Wayne
Elkington
1930 - 2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Calvin Elkington died May 10, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born March 27, 1930 in Logan, Utah to Eldon Charles and Helen Boyden Elkington. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Calvin moved with his family to Price, Utah and then to Sandy, Utah in 1939 where his father opened Jordan Drug Co. He grew up attending Sandy schools and graduated in the Class of 1948 Jordan High School Beetdiggers. He graduated in Pharmacy from the University of Utah in 1952. He attended graduate school at the University of Minnesota and University of Utah. He, his Dad and his brother, Brooks, were pharmacists together at the family drugstore.
Living through the time of WWII from age 11 to 15, along with his brother serving in the U.S. Navy at age 18, left Cal with a lifelong interest in the military and the history of WWII. He served in the Utah National Guard as a young man. He joined the Navy in 1954 and completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. After leaving active service, he remained a Naval Reservist until retirement with the rank of Lieutenant. Ensign Elkington's first duty station was Pearl Harbor, T.H., with the fleet camera group. In Hawaii, he met Beverly Covington whom he married January 8, 1955. They spent the next 65 years together supporting each other with love and respect through the joys and contentment, heartaches and difficulties of life.
Their children are Mark (Kim Stauss), Lisa Martinez (Jack, deceased), and Cherie MacLean (John). Their grandchildren are Eric Elkington (Britnie), Christopher Otteson (Megan), Dylan Elkington-Stauss, Caleb Elkington-Stauss, Gavin MacLean, Erin MacLean, and Emileigh Otteson (deceased), as well as an expected Great-Granddaughter Samantha Emileigh Otteson. Other survivors are his wife, Beverly, brother Brooks (94), niece Lois and nephew Kevin, sister-in-law Shirley Summerill, brothers-in-law Michael Hardee and Joe Covington and their families.
Cal always encouraged his family's dreams and goals. He set a prime example of kindness, honesty and dependability. He was a quiet man, but could turn a serious family discussion into gales of laughter with a witty comment. He loved us and we loved him and will miss him enormously.
Due to the current health restraints, many family members who live out-of-state will not be able to join us at this time. We will hold a family celebration of Cal's life at a later time. A service for Cal will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens - at 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel.
Attendees will be asked to practice social distancing and may wear masks.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020