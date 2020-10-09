1/2
Cameron Edward Bentley
1986 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 16, 1986 and earned his wings on October 3, 2020. Cameron excelled at all he did. His career, his relationships but most of all being a daddy to his princess Raeleise.
He is survived by his daughter Raeleise Bentley; Parents Marsha and Larry Bentley; Sister Karen Diamond; Brothers Taylor Bentley (Daralee); Troy Bentley (Wendy); Craig Diamond (Cheryl); Beloved Partner Amber Anderson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who adored him.
There will be a viewing in his honor on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 5-8pm at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S. Highland Drive, Holladay, UT. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Salt Lake City, UT, 84117 on Monday, October 12, 2020. Viewing from 1-2pm with funeral service and interment to follow. To leave condolences with the family and view the services, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/cameron-edward-bentley
~ Your Wings Were Ready But Our Hearts Were Not ~

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
OCT
12
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memorial Holladay Cemetery
OCT
12
Funeral service
Memorial Holladay Cemetery
OCT
12
Interment
Memorial Holladay Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
