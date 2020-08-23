1958 ~ 2020

Cameron Price Vance died from complications from lung cancer on August 16, 2020, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Some family members were able to be with her for her peaceful transition.

Cam was born February 6, 1958, the daughter of Raye Carleson and Richard Price, in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended East High School and graduated from Rowland Hall-St. Mark's School. In Salt Lake City she formed valued, life-long friendships and met and married Charles Kelly. They moved to Alaska in 1982 and had three children: Adam Kelly of Reedsport, Oregon, Ashley Celey-Butlin (Tyler) of Portland, Oregon, and Lyndsey Kelly (Jonathan Mixon) of Lafayette, Louisiana. She also spent time in New Zealand, and both there and in Juneau she developed treasured, lasting friendships.

Chapter two begins with some social engineering resulting in Cam's marrying Leon Vance in 1997 in Juneau, becoming the much loved and appreciated stepmother to Gabrielle Vance (Christian Kienholz) of Ortschwaben, Switzerland, and Bridger Vance of Anchorage. In 1999, Cam completed her BA degree at University of Alaska Southeast. With love, patience, duct tape and elbow grease, she somehow managed to wrangle the children through many challenges to become the strong, independent (and, as of press-time, unindicted!) adults they are today. She was immensely proud of them. As the children left home, Cam began working at The Bridge adult day center, where she brightened and enlivened the clients' days. She later discovered and developed her talent for painting beautifully vibrant abstract art. She was proud of her shows and thankful that the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council supported her work.

The final chapter, sadly rewritten by the ruthless cancer lurking undetected, was to begin this month in Hamilton, Montana. She had spent much of the last ten years planning for and working on the design of a house there, where she intended to continue her painting and explore the mountains and canyons of her new adopted state. Though the time she spent in her new home was regrettably short, the long incubation process allowed her to establish strong friendships in the Hamilton area and Bozeman that she looked forward to developing and expanding.

In the few weeks that the cancer stole first her health and then her life, Cam met her physical challenges head on and accepted her diagnosis with calm and grace. She had a healthy and vital life until those few weeks, for which she was grateful, and she maintained her delightful sense of humor to the end.

Along with her children, step-children, and Leon, the surviving immediate family she so loved includes her mother, Raye Ringholz, of Palo Alto, California, sisters, Allyn Taylor (John) of Stanford, California, and K.C. Muscolino (Joe) of Salt Lake City, Utah, niece Jen Salcman (Josh and children) of Los Altos Hills, California, nephews John Andrew Taylor of Alameda, California, Nick Muscolino (Christine and children) of Oakland, California, and Max Muscolino of Salt Lake City. She also had many warmly loved friends from her time in Salt Lake City, Juneau, New Zealand and Hamilton. All who knew her know the zest, spice, spark and fun she brought and shared with us. The tears streaming down our cheeks often as not end their journey at smiling lips. Even in this dark moment, we cannot think of Cam without smiling, and we know she always will have that effect.

Donations in Cam's name may be made with our thanks to the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council (Cameron P. Vance Memorial Scholarship), The Bridge, the Juneau Community Foundation or the Bitterroot Cross-Country Ski Club. A celebration of Cam's life will occur at a time when the world again allows celebrations.



