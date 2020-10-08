Cameryn Belle Davidson
We love you, sweet girl.
Our beautiful daughter Cameryn Belle Davidson passed away October 3, 2020. She had such compassion and a huge caring heart for people and animals. We will miss her more than words can express and will never forget the love we shared with her. Cameryn was deeply connected to nature and her spirt lived in the mountains or by the sea. She loved to hike, to practice yoga and was training to be a yoga instructor. She loved extreme sports such as sky diving, zip lining, rock climbing and all sorts of adventures. Cameryn's compassion for helping others was realized in her role as a Certified Nursing Assistant she loved the many people she cared for. Cameryn loved all of her animals including Maui, her cat, and her dogs Willow and Harley Davidson. Being a big sister to Evyn was her most cherished role, she loved her sissy with all of her heart.
Cameryn is survived by her loving parents Emily and Cody Davidson; her sister and best friend Evyn Davidson; her grandparents Gage and Diane Hartman and Susan and Monte Huff; her aunts and uncles Amy Hartman, Natalie Gillquist (Scott), Stephanie Davidson, Joe Melton, Justin Davidson (Robyn), Christopher Huff (Cecilia). She leaves behind many loving cousins, Terrence Hartman, Lauren and Garrett Gillquist, Damen and Wyly Melton, Wes and Taylor Davidson, Samantha, Gabrielle, and Isabel Huff. Cameryn will be dearly missed by many other dear family members and friends. Cameryn was preceded in death by her great-grand parents Naida and Jose Montes (Bauma & Cammy), Wayne and Margaret Hartman (Mema & Papa), and Don and Kathy Bond who surround and welcome her with love.
An open house will be held on Friday,October 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, all are asked to call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a facial covering is requested. A private family funeral service will follow.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org