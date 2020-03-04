|
Camille Kuehn
1973 ~ 2020
Camie returned to her Heavenly Father and home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from complications of pneumonia following an oral surgery. She was born on May 24, 1973 and welcomed into a happy and loving family. Survived by her parents, Cliff and Sharon Kuehn; brother, Kevin (Sylvia) Kuehn; sister, Kristen (Greg) Wilder; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and special friend and fiancé, Richard Holcomb. Preceded in death by her infant brother, David Craig and loving grandparents. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1991. She especially loved family gatherings, Christmas, holidays and spending time at the family cabin and in Lake Powell. We lovingly say goodbye for a season and await our reuniting. She so loved us and we so loved her very much. There will be a viewing Thursday, March 5, from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, followed by a short service. Final resting place, Mt. View Memorial Estates. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020