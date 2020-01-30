|
|
Candice Christensen
Cannon
1981 ~ 2020
Candice Christensen Cannon passed away in the early morning hours Monday, January 27, due to complications of a surgical procedure forced by a heart condition she had bravely faced for nearly 25 years.
Born November 22, 1981 in Murray, Utah to Thomas and Bonnie Lyon Christensen. She graduated from Skyline High School and later earned her B.S. in accounting at the University of Utah where she met the man of her dreams, Hyrum Cannon. Their eternal friendship blossomed in Washington D.C. as interns. They were later sealed together in 2004 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Candice was a devoted and loving wife. She willingly suffered through the Iowa humidity and frigid cold while Hyrum attended dental school, moved across the country to the East Bay Area as he started his career, and moving again back to Utah to be among family and friends where they have cherished each other and treasured raising their children together.
Candice was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had the ability to see a need and attend to it. She cherished and excelled in her role as a mother. Whether with her own children, the carousel of friends and neighbors in her house, or the Primary children she oversaw as President, she made each child feel deeply loved, cared for and protected. She raised four strong, independent, loving children who each have obtained wonderfully unique characteristics of hers. She adored them and they love her absolutely.
Candice loved life and shared her joy and passion with those lucky to know her. Whether a backyard movie for 50+ children, ordering a mechanical bull for a ward party, or impromptu karaoke sessions, she loved having fun and sharing that joy with others.
She loved being with her family and found special joy traveling with them. Wonderful memories were made in Hawaii, San Francisco, Italy with Hyrum, North Carolina, Moab, and many other places including Orlando, returning just 2 days before her surgery.
Candice is survived by her best friend, husband and eternal companion Hyrum, her children Tommy (13), Caroline (11), Emily (8), Katherine (7), her parents, sisters Sarah (Trevor) Hoskins, April (Nate) Purdy, and Shelley (Dave) Harmon, and numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, and in-laws the Tom and Gayle Cannon family, who all loved her deeply. Greeting her in Heaven were brother Russell, and grandparents Thomas and Naomi Christensen and James and Estella Lyon.
Funeral services will be held Sat, February 1, noon at the LDS chapel 640 S 750 E Bountiful. Viewing Friday from 6-8 pm Larkin Mortuary 260 S. Temple, SLC and Sat. 10:15-11:45 am at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a GoFundMe account in her family's behalf at www.gofundme.com/f/candicecannon
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020