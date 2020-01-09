Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Carl Albert Hensley


1957 - 2020
Carl A.Hensley Jr.
1957 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, father, "Poppy", brother, uncle and friend, Carl Albert Hensley Jr, (62) returned to his Heavenly Father on January 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be held on Friday, January 10th beginning at 11am at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd in Taylorsville with a visitation Thursday evening from 6-8pm and again Friday 10-10:45am prior to the services. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 So Redwood Rd, West Jordan. For the complete obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com where condolences may also be shared with the family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
