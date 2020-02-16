|
|
Carl passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, once again reuniting him with the love of his life, Dixie. Dad was a quiet family man with a contagious laugh who loved and cared for his family for 86 years. He was born in Pocatello, ID and moved to SLC as a child where married, had 4 children Tamara (Tony) Arellano, Dave (Lisa) Maass, Corinne (Bob) korb, Kellie Larson; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Dad was an avid bowler, spending many happy years in leagues with mom. Dad continued to bowl weekly with his son Dave until his health no longer allowed.
Dad was a veteran of the Korean conflict and served his country proudly. We will all miss him greatly.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020