Carl Don Jackson
1936 ~ 2020 (age 83)
Our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Carl Don Jackson passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side, in Vernal Utah on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on November 20, 1936, in Murray Utah, to Bessie (Phillips) & Henry (Hinnie) Jackson. He was the 2nd child of 3 (Myron, Carl & Betty). He was raised in Murray & Midvale Utah, were he graduated from Granite High School in 1955.
Carl is preceded in death by his wife Carole Louise, son Henry Joseph Jackson, parents Henry & Bessie Jackson, In-Laws Joseph & Cora Maccarillo, Brother-in-law Joe Maccarillo and Sister -in-law Carol Joy Jackson. He is survived by son Michael (Shellie) Jackson, grandkids Kecia Dawn & Patrick Henry Jackson all of Vernal, brother Myron & Sister Betty (Ron) Vega, The Maccarillo family, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
To honor Carl's request, there will be no viewing. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at the Uintah Basin Conference Center, "Paradise Room" on Saturday February 1, 2020. Service at 11:00a.m. followed by an open house till 3:00pm with light luncheon served. (313 East 200 South, Vernal, Utah). Online condolences may be shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020