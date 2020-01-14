Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Carl Eugene Benson


1935 - 2020
Carl Eugene Benson Obituary
Carl Eugene Benson
June 8, 1935 ~ Jan 20, 2020
Gene passed away on January 8, 2020 in Huntsville Alabama following a battle with cancer and dementia. Gene was born on Jun 8, 1935 in Lynndyl Utah to Carl and Ethel Benson. He was sealed to his eternal companion Rae (Rogers) on June 15, 1956 in the Los Angeles Temple. They have lived in Whittier California, Grantsville Utah, Layton Utah and Huntsville Alabama. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carla, and son Dennis. Gene is survived by his wife Rae, sons Craig (Teri), Terry (Teresa), daughters Gail (Kelly), Pam (Paul). Dad was always laughing and joking with his seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Gene and Rae were together for 63 wonderful years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lindquist Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Rd. Layton, UT 84041. A viewing will be held from 9:30 am - 10:30 am prior to services. Dad, we love you and will miss you.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
