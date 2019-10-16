|
Carl Eugene Fuller
July 20, 1935 ~ Oct 7, 2019
Carl Eugene Fuller, 84 of Afton, Wyoming passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct 7, 2019. Carl was born July 20, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lavern and Olive Fuller. He is the oldest of four children.
Carl married the love of his life Sylvia Jean VanKatwyk on September 3, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised seven children Laura, Mark, Jeff, Connie, Karen, and Kathleen in South Jordan, Utah. Carl and Sylvia have 24 grandchildren,40 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Carl was a good father /grandfather who loved his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He loved working on all sorts of Volkswagens from bugs, vans, to homemade three wheelers. He was innovative and creative with his designs and projects. He served in various church callings. Carl served in the Army National Guard and served as a Sheriff Reserve for Salt Lake County.
Carl is survived by his wife Sylvia, his children Laura (Mike) Wilcox, Mark Fuller, Brent (Jeannette) Fuller, Jeff (Connie) Fuller, Connie (Kevin) Kay, Karen (Mark) Jensen, Kathleen (Jim) Holst, his sisters Maurine Todd and Ruth (Dale) Broughton, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition to many other extended family that he loved.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents Lavern & Olive Fuller, brother Robert Fuller, daughter in law (Mark) Cherri Fuller, grandson Michael Ray Wilcox, and granddaughter MacKenzie Murray.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at 2901 W 9000 S at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18th at 12 Noon at the 2901 West 9000S at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-11:45am. Interment will be at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery. 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019