Carl Kenneth Silcox
Send Flowers
Carl Kenneth Silcox
1934~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Carl Passed away Friday July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. Carl was raised in Riverton Utah and enjoyed the small-town life. Carl married Yvonne McCluskey and settled in Sandy to raise their family. Survived by his five children, Scott Silcox, Shellie (Annette) Silcox, Steven Silcox, Sharlee ( Jody) Clark, Michael Harrington, seven Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren, Sister Mary Jo ( Ray), Bills, Nancy (Bill) Sylvester, Brother Neal (Beth) Silcox.
Proceeded in death by his Wife Yvonne, a Sister and his Parents. Full obituary can be found on www.memorialutah.com. Celebration of Life, Thursday, July 16, 2020 the Clark's residence from 7- 9pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 13, 2020
His parents were Kenneth and Roberta Silcox. Jean Gilbert is Scott Silcox's mother.
Earlene Adams
Family
