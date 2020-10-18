1/1
Carl Lenzi Moss Jr.
Carl Lenzi Moss Jr.
Cedar Hills, UT
Carl Lenzi Moss, Jr. [86] of Cedar Hills, Utah, died October 16, 2020, at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Carl was born February 13, 1934, in St George, Utah to Carl Lenzi and Annis Blair Moss. He was the fourth of five children and the only son. Carl's mother died when he was eight years old and he appreciated the influence of his stepmother, Vera Perkins Moss. He worked with his father during his teen years in his painting and decorating business. He attended his school years, from Kindergarten through Dixie College, in St. George. He participated in student government, basketball, and music, dance, and drama programs. Following his graduation from Dixie College, he served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the North Central States Mission where he made lifelong friends. Following his mission, he enrolled at the University of Utah where he graduated with a degree from the college of pharmacy, and was a member of Rho Chi Honor Society. His career was in management in the pharmaceutical industry. They lived in the Midwest for most of his career and returned to live in Utah in 1996.
Carl belonged to service and professional associations and was a lifetime member the National Society of the Sons of Utah Pioneers serving as historian in the Cedar City Chapter and as an Area Vice President. In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served faithfully in many callings, and was an excellent teacher and speaker. He served as a Stake Patriarch for 27 years in Iowa and Cedar City. Carl enjoyed serving in the St. George Temple with his beloved wife. Carl enjoyed travelling with Carol, fishing, watching the BBC, family history associations, telling stories and repairing and replacing head stones.
Carl is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol, and by his eight children: Anne Moss (Bret) Wunderli of Rockland, Maine, Kevin Marc (Sherri) Moss of Peachtree City, Georgia, Julie Moss (Bryce) Hamilton of Duchesne, Utah, Melissa Moss Jeppson of Price, Utah, Daniel Blair (Jodi) Moss of South Jordan, Utah, Jennifer Moss (Teague) Bengtzen of Cedar Hills, Utah, Catherine Moss (Ryan) Larsen of Falls City, Nebraska and Joseph Heywood (Leslie) Moss of South Jordan, Utah. His posterity includes 28 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, Utah, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and the interment will be in the Panguitch Cemetery the same day. Live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Carl's obituary Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
