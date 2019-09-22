Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Washington Terrace Senior Center
4601 South 300 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Mahlon Decker


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Mahlon Decker Obituary
Carl Mahlon Decker
June 18, 1926 ~ Sept. 2, 2019
On Monday, September 2, 2019, Carl Mahlon Decker of South Ogden (formerly Bountiful) passed away at the age of 93. Carl was born on June 18, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Carl Marcellus and Hazel (VanCott) Decker.
Carl was a Navy veteran, retired from the Air Force Reserve and retired from a career as a computer programmer at Hill AFB.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Mary, Barbara, Sandy, Carol and Margaret; and two sons, Carl Robert and Brent.
Carl is survived by his Brother, Harold; Sister, Hazel Ann; sons Gary, William, and Tom; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Washington Terrace Senior Center, 4601 South 300 West. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Please share condolences at the Washington Terrace Senior Center and at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now