Carl P. Johnson
1940 ~ 2019
Beloved husband and father Carl P. Johnson passed away April 13, 2019. Carl was born October 23, 1940 to Evan and Mildred Johnson in Manti, Utah. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Diane Draper in the Manti Temple on June 3, 1961. He is survived by his wife Diane, four children: Wendy Cruz (Anthony), Melissa Jones (Todd), Gina Nicholson, and Bradley Johnson (Michelle), twelve grandchildren, and one great grandchild. While his family mourns his passing, as an avid flyer, we know he is back happily soaring among the clouds. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS church on 4845 Woodhaven (approx. 1250 W.) Drive, Taylorsville, Utah. Family visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on April 18 and 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. on April 19 at the same LDS Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019