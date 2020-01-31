Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
F.O.E.
10 W 4th Ave
Murray , UT
1938 - 2020
CARL RICHARD BAESSLER
1938~ 2020
Born January 21, 1938 in Salt Lake City Utah.
Passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at his home in West Valley Utah with his "sweetheart" daughter Karen by his side.
He was a graduate of East High School Class of 1956, served his country in the Navy and retired from Kennecott Copper.
He loved Hunting, Fishing, Camping and watching Sports. Everyone who met him loved him, he never missed an opportunity to lighten the mood by telling a joke.
Preceded in death by his Parents, three brothers, one sister, stepson Robert Rice and his wife Joyce C.
Survived by daughters Karen Baessler (Jesus), Donna Sturgill (Jim), Diane Lauzon (Walter) and Stepchildren Jeff Bowles (Lisa) Jaqui Hinkle, Allen Rice (Denise) and Julie Enwall (Scott). Many In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 15, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at F.O.E. 10 W 4th Ave, Murray Utah.
In lieu of flowers please donate to s or Paralyzed American vets in his name.
The family would like to thank Envision home hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
