Carl Roy Russell (81) passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home in North Salt Lake, Utah on February 9th, 2020. He was born October 19th, 1938 in Marion, Virginia to Roy B. Russell and Margaret Kephart Russell.
Carl grew up in Castle Gate, Utah and worked for over 35 years at L3 communications where he was an excellent machinist and tool maker. He loved to dance the night away at American Legend and Eagles with his love, Terrie Lynne. He will be remembered for his big heart & his love of spending time with friends & family, telling stories from his youth, & the love and care he gave his mother before her passing. Carl is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret, and his daughter Lesa Lee Horsley.
Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Friends and family may visit from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020