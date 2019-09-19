|
|
Carla Jean Ogden
Salt Lake/Richfield
Carla Jean Ogden, 74, passed away, September 17, 2019 in Murray.. Carla was born January 12, 1945 in Richfield, the oldest daughter of Carl Foy and Jean Marie Sperry Ogden.She is survived by her sisters: Kathleen (Jim) Hepner and Sandra Kaye (Morris) Morgan.
A memorial service will be held September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Edgehill Ward Chapel, 1500 East, Blaine Avenue, Salt Lake City. Graveside services will be held 4:30 p.m. at the Richfield Cemetery, 800 North Main, Richfield, Utah. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019