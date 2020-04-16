Home

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Estates
1937 - 2020
Carla Jensen
1937~2020
Sandy, UT-Carla Jensen passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Born on January 15, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Milt and Kate Jensen. Raised four children, Kay (Mick) McCawley of Hamilton, MT, David (Melba) Garfield of Midvale, UT, Donna Garfield of Sandy, UT, and Debbie (Scott) Farley of Herriman, UT. Survived by three of her children, nine grandkids and 14 great-grandkids. Proceeded in death by her beloved daughter, Kay; parents; brothers, Jay and Larry Jensen; sister, Lorna Spencer; and her ex-husbands Special thanks and gratitude to Debbie, Carla's neighbors and the hospice nurses who lovingly and patiently took care of mom.
Private family graveside services will be held on April 17th at Mountain View Memorial Estates. For full obituary please see www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
