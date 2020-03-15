|
Carla Agnes Kidd Sine
1957 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT- If you are reading this, then it means my time here on Earth, sadly has come to an end. I Carla Agnes Kidd Sine, passed away on March 7th. I am writing this myself (which by the way feels really weird), but I didn't want a standard obituary. I just wanted to tell my story and mention important times in my life and say my goodbyes.
I was born in Midvale, UT on Feb. 16, 1957 to my wonderful parents William and Agnes Kidd. I had six siblings; Billy, Karen, Janet, Joni, Lee and Tammy. I was always so proud to be able to say I was the daughter that was named after my mom! I was raised in Kearns, UT since I was nine months old. Growing up, I was very close to all my siblings and spent so much time with them. Sadly that had changed, Billy and Joni have disowned me and won't even talk to me. Shame on you both! Shame on your meanness and hatefulness! I missed out on so much time I could have had with you both if you could have just forgiven me like I did you! I never gave up hope that someday we might talk again, but now it's too late.
I married my sweetheart, Jeffrey L. Sine on June 12, 1982. We later divorced, but he always remained my best friend and was a part of my life until the day he passed away.
On June 24, 1984 I was blessed with the most beautiful daughter, my baby girl Tahra Lani. I am the proudest mama in the world for the person you have become. You are the most giving, selfless person I know! Tahra married Nate Welker and they blessed me with 5 awesome grandkids; Codhy (Bailey), Dylan, Derek, Kihlee and Kahsidy as well as an "adopted" awesome grandkid Ethan.
Thank you Tahra and Nate for all you have given me and done for me these past years. Because of you, I have had the best life ever! I know you are all sad right now but I have left you all with such wonderful memories, so hold on to them and think of me with love.
To my family and everyone that was a part of me and my life, I love you with all my heart. I will always be watching over you.
Until we meet again.......
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020