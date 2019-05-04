|
|
Carlene Cristina de las Casas Tomlin
1967 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Carlene Cristina Tomlin was born Friday, October 13, 1967 to her loving mother and father, Pepe and Carolyn de las Casas. She passed away April 30, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. She left behind her parents, husband Kelly Tomlin, Sons Geoffrey (Lakshmi) and Joshua (Makayla). Grandchildren Tucker and Zoee. For a full Obituary please log on to Memorial Mortuary (www.Memorialutah.com).
Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Redwood Memorial Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood, Road, West Jordan, Utah
Funeral Services Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:00 am, St. Joseph the Worker, 7405 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the in Carlene's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2019