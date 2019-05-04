Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker
7405 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Tomlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Tomlin


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlene Tomlin Obituary
Carlene Cristina de las Casas Tomlin
1967 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Carlene Cristina Tomlin was born Friday, October 13, 1967 to her loving mother and father, Pepe and Carolyn de las Casas. She passed away April 30, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. She left behind her parents, husband Kelly Tomlin, Sons Geoffrey (Lakshmi) and Joshua (Makayla). Grandchildren Tucker and Zoee. For a full Obituary please log on to Memorial Mortuary (www.Memorialutah.com).
Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Redwood Memorial Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood, Road, West Jordan, Utah
Funeral Services Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:00 am, St. Joseph the Worker, 7405 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the in Carlene's name.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now